GoFundMe for 37-year-old mum killed by Audi driver while crossing road in Bamber Bridge
Himabindu Yadla was crossing the road when she struck by an Audi S3 in Tramway Lane at around 6.35pm on October 24.
She was taken to hospital where she sadly died from her injuries on November 11, leaving behind a heartbroken 8-year-old daughter and grieving family.
Himabindu’s brother Hemanth paid tribute to his sister, saying: "We fully support the police investigation to find out what happened. We are so heartbroken that she is no longer with us and our lives have been changed forever.
“My sister leaves an 8-year-old daughter behind, and we are all focused on making sure she is taken care of."
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and support Himabindu’s daughter. The fundraiser has raised nearly £6,000 after more than 200 donations, including a £2,000 donation by Himabindu’s employer, Active Pathways - a mental health rehabilitation service based in Bamber Bridge.
Sister-in-law Lakshmi said: “Hello, I'm reaching out on behalf of my sister-in-law, who tragically lost her life after a serious car accident.
“She was crossing the road when the accident occurred, resulting in a severe brain injury from which she couldn't recover.
“The funds we're hoping to raise will help cover the costs of her funeral and cremation, allowing us to honor her memory and say goodbye in a way that reflects the love she shared with everyone around her.
“She leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter who now faces life without her mother's support and guidance. Part of the funds will also go toward ensuring that her daughter has the care and resources she needs during this incredibly difficult time.
“Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to our family as we work to support her daughter and cover these final expenses.
“Thank you for your kindness and support during this heartbreaking time.”
You can visit and make a donation to the GoFundMe here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.