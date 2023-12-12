Family Festive Fun at Rainbow Hub

There was entertainment including comedy magic and party dances with Dozy Dave, music by Carousel Music and Movement, face painting, party games and a visit by the top man himself, Father Christmas, along with his elves.

Christmas balloons were donated by CL Medilaw; presents and prizes by Fletchers Solicitors and selection boxes for every child thanks to Tuitionin.

Party organiser, Natalie Hardman, the Family Support Worker at Rainbow Hub, said: “A big thank you to everyone who attended. It was a great afternoon and the children had an amazing time. We are so grateful to Foresters Financial, CL Medilaw, Tuitionin and everyone who supported the event and help make it so memorable.”