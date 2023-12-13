Family and friends hold fundraising event in Preston to mark a year since Daniel Hives went missing in Lancaster
Daniel hasn't been seen since leaving a friend's house on December 10 last year.
His family and friends have visited Lancaster on several occasions to raise awareness, search along the sides of the River Lune - close to where he was last seen - and to mark his 29th birthday in March.
And at the weekend they held a special event one year on from Daniel's disappearance to help keep their plight in the public eye.
The event aimed to raise funds, as well as awareness, for Daniel, with funds raised to be split between continuing the search for Daniel, and his family's chosen charity, Beneath the Surface, who have helped them in their search.
The day included stalls, children's events, singers and dancers, food and games.
Daniel's brother Robbie said the event went even better than expected and helped to raise more awareness of Daniel.
A raffle to win a two-night break for up to four people at a hotel in North Wales is open to entries until Saturday December 16.
You can buy £2 tickets online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/728037025625136/permalink/896874445408059/
Daniel's family is also planning to do a reconstruction of the night he went missing, with Robbie standing in for his brother, in the hope this might jog someone’s memory.
Since Daniel's disappearance, police have searched the river and surrounding area.
The Lancashire Police Dogs unit, the Drone Team and the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit have been supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and search dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue in the search.
Voluntary underwater search team Beneath the Surface have also searched parts of the river twice.
Daniel's brother Robbie has also messaged homeless prevention organisations nationwide to ask them to keep a look out for Daniel, and to let either the police or family know if he’s been seen.
During his visit to Lancaster to mark Daniel’s 29th birthday, Robbie made a personal plea, saying: "If you are out there Dan, just let us know you are safe.
"You don’t need to let us know where you are, just give us a little message or sign or anything, that’s all we need, just to know you are safe.”
Daniel, who is from Coventry but has lived in Preston for around eight years, hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, at around 9.30pm on December 10 2022.
A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.
Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.
He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.
He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.
Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting log 0250 of December 12.
You can also donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/z7cxq-help-bring-daniel-home