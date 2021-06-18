Family and football club pay tribute to Preston junior coach who has died aged 44

Arthur Osgood, affectionately known as 'Ossie' to his friends and football pals at Ribbleton F.C., died on Wednesday (June 16) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 44-years-old and leaves behind a partner and four children. Pic: Ribbleton F.C.

Originally from Slough in Berkshire, Arthur moved to Preston in 2008 and adopted the city as his home.

His family say his death was sudden following a second cardiac arrest. He leaves behind his fiancée Lorraine and four children, Reace, 22, Jade, 20, Jack, 15 and Chelsi, 12.

Lorraine, on behalf of her heartbroken family, said: "Arthur was a caring, generous man, who was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to have met him.

"We are are all heartbroken and will miss him terribly and we will cherish the memories we have together. He was a great father, son, brother and a husband to be.

"He will always be in our hearts and thoughts and never forgotten."

Arthur was a successful sales executive, but he also enjoyed success on the pitch, both as a player and a coach for local team Ribbleton F.C.

His passion for football and his more than 10-year involvement with the Preston club made him a familiar and friendly face to many in the community.

Arthur's natural leadership on the pitch led to him being appointed captain of the men's team and he remained dedicated to grassroots football after his playing days.

He spent the past eight years coaching the club's junior team with friends Darren Ghouse and David Cross and led the young side to three consecutive promotions in the Central Lancashire Junior Football League.

Arthur's team, which starred his son Jack, were crowned the under-12 league winners in 2018 and continued their success the following year when they scooped the double by winning both the under-13s league title and the League Plate trophy.

His team's impressive rise through the youth divisions was capped off with a third league title in 2020, when the boys won promotion to the Premier division.

Today, his friends at Ribbleton F.C. have paid tribute to 'Ossie', who they will remember as "the loveliest bloke with a wicked smile".

A spokesman for Ribbleton F.C. said: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of one our coaches Arthur “Ossie” Osgood on Wednesday evening.

"Ossie first came to Ribbleton over 10 years ago when he played for and captained the Men’s team. After the team folded, Ossie then joined the club as a coach and had run a team, which included his son Jack alongside Darren Ghouse for the past 8 seasons.

"He continued to help out with our development night and he coached many players along the way.

"Well liked, respected and dedicated, Ossie was just the loveliest bloke with a wicked smile. He was a huge Chelsea FC fan and he was no doubt delighted by their Champions League triumph this season.

"He will be hugely missed by everyone at the club. We send our love and condolences to Lorraine, Jack and Chelsi.

"Rest easy Ossie. You’ll always be part of the Green Army family."

His death has led to an outpouring of tributes from his peers in grassroots football, including Longsands JFC, Lea United and Manchester Phoenix AFC.

