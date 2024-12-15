The ribbon which was made out of tinsel was cut by eight-year-old Riziah last Thursday who visits the hospice, alongside Derian House Chief Executive Karen Edwards.

Riziah, from Chorley, who made sure to take plenty of pocket money to the event, said: “The shop’s good. I like it because I get everything from there.”

Shoppers perused the store, on Cleveland Street, for unique Christmas gifts in the revamped boutique while enjoying complementary fizz, mince pies, games, and Christmas karaoke.

Highlights of the event were a festive raffle, as well as a “spin-the-wheel” game, where visitors could win chocolates, Derian House merchandise, and 10 per cent off their next purchase.

Karen Edwards OBE, Chief Executive at Derian House, added: “The shop looks absolutely amazing – it has to be the best shop in Chorley town centre!

“We were thrilled to welcome our local community inside for a Christmas shopping extravaganza. It’s really important that local people come in and support the shop – every pound spent goes towards providing critical services for poorly babies, children and young people at Derian House.”

For those who couldn’t make it to the event, the newly reopened Derian House shop continues to welcome customers throughout the festive season, offering everything from clothes and accessories to unique gift ideas, all in support of the hospice.

Take a look at some of the fabulously festive pictures.

