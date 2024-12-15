Fabulous pictures as Chorley girl Riziah cuts the tinsel to open new Derian House charity shop

By Emma Downey
Published 15th Dec 2024, 10:27 BST
The festive spirit was in full swing as locals gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of Derian House’s newly transformed Chorley store.

The ribbon which was made out of tinsel was cut by eight-year-old Riziah last Thursday who visits the hospice, alongside Derian House Chief Executive Karen Edwards.

Riziah, from Chorley, who made sure to take plenty of pocket money to the event, said: “The shop’s good. I like it because I get everything from there.”

Shoppers perused the store, on Cleveland Street, for unique Christmas gifts in the revamped boutique while enjoying complementary fizz, mince pies, games, and Christmas karaoke.

Highlights of the event were a festive raffle, as well as a “spin-the-wheel” game, where visitors could win chocolates, Derian House merchandise, and 10 per cent off their next purchase.

Karen Edwards OBE, Chief Executive at Derian House, added: “The shop looks absolutely amazing – it has to be the best shop in Chorley town centre!

“We were thrilled to welcome our local community inside for a Christmas shopping extravaganza. It’s really important that local people come in and support the shop – every pound spent goes towards providing critical services for poorly babies, children and young people at Derian House.”

For those who couldn’t make it to the event, the newly reopened Derian House shop continues to welcome customers throughout the festive season, offering everything from clothes and accessories to unique gift ideas, all in support of the hospice.

Take a look at some of the fabulously festive pictures.

Eight-year-old Riziah with Derian Danni.

1. Derian House charity shop opens

Eight-year-old Riziah with Derian Danni. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Tinsel cutting at the revamped Derian House Chorley shop.

2. Derian House charity shop opens

Tinsel cutting at the revamped Derian House Chorley shop. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Riziah sporting a fabulous Stitch jumper.

3. Derian House charity shop opens

Riziah sporting a fabulous Stitch jumper. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Shoppers enjoyed games and a raffle.

4. Derian House charity shop opens

Shoppers enjoyed games and a raffle. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice