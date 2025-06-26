Exquisite 5 bedroom family home in Lancashire for sale with private gym

By Emma Downey
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:43 BST

An exquisite 5 bedroom family home in Lancashire with a private gym is up for sale for £1,375,000 with estate agents Arnold and Phillips.

The property, which is located at Dunkirk Lane in Leyland, is a testament to superior craftsmanship, offering a unique living experience that caters to the nuanced needs of modern families.

Take a tour around this exquisite 5 bedroom family home in Lancashire for sale with a private gym.

