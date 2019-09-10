Expect a "blistering night of poetry" in Preston

Have your say

An acclaimed Scottish writer Kevin P Gilday is coming to Preston for a “blistering night of poetry”.

Fresh from a successful Edinburgh Fringe stint with his Suffering From Scottishness show, the award-winning spoken-word artist will deliver a selection of his best work.

Suffering From Scottishness was an immersive theatrical experience confronting the unique absurdity of Scottish identity, wryly dealing with notions of nationhood and patriotism.

Kevin said: “I wanted to get across that we are losing the nuance by making everything black and white and about this one issue.

“Scotland is so much more complex than that.

“I think there is a lack of debate and we are not allowing people to speak without jumping on them.

“If you can’t have a reasonable debate then I don’t know where you go from there.”

He is upstairs at The Stanley Arms, Preston, at 8pm on Tuesday, September 17.