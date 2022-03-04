The 32-year-old presenter was in high spirits on the final leg of his five-day London to Burnley row.

Responding to news that Rowing Home with Jordan had so far raised more than £600,000 for Red Nose Day, Jordan exclaimed: “Oh my god! Yesterday we were below £100,000, that’s fantastic!”

BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North finishes his charity challenge

Despite being delivered news that a canal on his final stretch had been drained and he would have to take an alternate route first thing, Jordan’s jovial disposition saw him conquer the last stretch of his journey, despite freezing cold conditions and a hiccup along the way.

Speaking as he set off from Chorley this morning, he said: “This is the final stretch. I cannot wait for it to be done! Some canals are really narrow and some are really wide, which sends you all over the place. I’ve had to dodge some oncoming boats, lots of territorial swans and much more. It’s been quite the challenge and the toughest week.”

Jordan described the weather as “grim” but remained positive. “Hopefully I’ll be finished soon and have a pint of Guinness with family.”

The ‘King of the North’ has mastered difficult canals and twisting waterways, dodged “territorial” swans and made it through claustrophobic tunnels in his five-day, 100-mile rowing challenge.

His efforts have been valiant, and matched by BBC Radio 1 Listeners who have donated over half-a-million pounds so far.

Stumbling across the finish line at Finsley Gate Wharf, where he was greeted by his parents, and fellow Radio 1 presenter Greg James, Jordan said: “Oh my god. I can’t believe how many people are here!” Breathlessly, he continued: “I cannot even put the feeling into words…I feel so proud. On the way in, there were people on every bridge, people waving on banks… it’s absolutely unreal.

“Don’t make me cry, I’m absolutely exhausted!”

Rowing Home with Jordan North will be filmed for a special documentary due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Tuesday 15th March at 8.30pm in the run up to Red Nose Day, which returns on Friday 18th March.