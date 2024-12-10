The excitement surrounding the new Wallace & Gromit film is growing more by the day as its premiere draws closer.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, is an upcoming Netflix film featuring two of the nation’s most iconic characters, first brought to live by Preston born filmmaker and animator Nick Park, who is also directing the latest installament alongside Merlin Crossingham.

The film is not due to air until Christmas Day but that has not stopped the cheeky Lancashire pair, Wallace and Gromit, from making a few appearances on TV recently.

Viewers of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing received a pleasant animated surprise during Saturday night’s show when Wallace and Gromit appeared via video to present the show’s terms and conditions.

Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman went “live” to the duo’s home on West Wallaby Street where Wallace was still getting ready for his big moment on TV.

The stop motion character could be heard humming along to the BBC One show’s theme tune, while having a wash, before peeking out from behind the shower curtain to tell Winkleman: “I’ll be two ticks.”

Covering for him in their home studio, complete with a disco ball, Gromit played a recording of Wallace reading out the conditions before the inventor entered the room to take over.

Sitting down at a desk, wearing his usual outfit as well as a glittery red bow tie, Wallace wished all the couples the “best of luck”.

A behind the scenes look at creating the BBC Christmas idents for 2024, featuring Wallace and Gromit. Credit: BBC/Aardman Animations | BBC/AARDDMAN ANIMATIONS LTD 2024/Richard Davies

Elsewhere on TV, the first advertisements for Vengeance Most Fowl have also been spotted by memers of the public.

BBC One are indeed playing Wallace And Gromit themed idents (essential very short video ads) throughout December.

But it’s not just audiences at home that are getting excited over the upcoming Wallace and Gromit installment as the film industry also is.

Just yesterday it was announced that Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl has been nominated in the ‘Best film- animated’ category at the Golden Globes 2025.

The prestigious ceremony, the 82nd ever, is due to take place on January 5.

The new feature-length Wallace and Gromit film will see the return of notorious villain Feathers McGraw, who was first seen in 1993’s Bafta and Oscar-winning short The Wrong Trousers.

The evil penguin has returned to seek revenge on inventor Wallace and his trusty and loyal beagle Gromit.

In the film, comedian Peter Kay returns as Pc Mackintosh, a character who was also in The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, while Everybody’s Talking About Jamie actress Lauren Patel joins the cast.

There will also be cameos from Motherland actress and comedian Diane Morgan, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry.

Vengeance Most Fowl will be coming to BBC One at 6.10pm on Christmas Day and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.