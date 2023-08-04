Excitement grows over launch of new Tipsy Chef Street Food restaurant in Preston
When popular Tipsy Chef Street Food at Preston Flag Market announced it would be opening a sister site later this month, a flurry of excitement took hold.
The new restaurant, which will stay open all night, will be based at Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be and will also be serving up bao buns, smash burgers and freakshakes
Here is what some of our readers had to say:
Simon Gooch: “Great news. Best of luck Tipsy Chef Street Food, best burgers in town!”
Tanya Elizabeth: “Great news. We went for the first time on Saturday. Food is delicious.”
Laura Anne Tennant: “Excited love me a bit of tipsy chef.”
Kelly Blankson: “Congratulations.”
Katie Povall: “Can’t wait.”
Louise Hanlon: “Yes please.”
Adam Hadfield: “Need to try this in October!”