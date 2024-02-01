Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Creamer had been "living on painkillers and soup" while waiting for NHS treatment to fix a set of four crowns that snapped off his top jaw.

The 62-year-old, who worked at Silverwood Colliery for 17 years, broke them as he bit into a sandwich in Blackpool in June last year.

He'd been quoted £5,400 for private dental treatment, which he could not afford as he is surviving on benefits.

David had just tucked into a sandwich while on holiday in Blackpool when he felt a sharp pain in his gums (Credit: Lee McLean / SWNS)

But after his plight hit the headlines last week, he has now been offered an NHS dentist in his hometown of Rotherham.

David said: "I'm very, very pleased. I’m going to celebrate by going out for a pint with my girlfriend.

"It all just came out of the blue. The call came from a dentist in Rotherham called Ivy Cottage Dental Care. I still don't know how they got hold of me.

David took co-codamol every four hours for the pain (Credit: Lee McLean / SWNS)

"They said, 'We've been told to offer you an appointment'. I arranged the assessment for next Thursday.

"For months I've been in agony, but all of a sudden I've been accepted."

David had just tucked into a sandwich while on holiday in the town when he felt a sharp pain in his gums as the four enamel tooth coverings came away.

"I'm living on soup and rice puddings as that's all I can eat" (Credit: Lee McLean / SWNS)

He headed to an emergency dentist for vulnerable residents in Blackpool but said that the centre was "chock-a-block full of people" and he couldn't be seen.

He was prescribed co-codamol for the pain - which he now takes every four hours - and naproxen to reduce the swelling after visiting his GP

David also went to a local emergency dentist who told him he'd need some roots taken out and several of his teeth had shattered - but said they couldn't treat him.

In desperation he visited a private clinic in January this year which quoted him £5,400 for treatment.

He later joked he should have been a 'dentist' not a miner.

David said: "They x-rayed me, and they said, 'We could do the job here tomorrow… if you've got £5,400.'

"I said I've got about £6 in my account, and I'm on benefits. There's no way I can afford it. I'm almost 63, and have no savings whatsoever."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Access to dentistry is improving - last year 1.7 million more adults and some 800,000 more children saw an NHS dentist - and we have also announced plans to increase dental training places by 40%.

"We invest £3bn each year to deliver NHS dentistry and we are also taking preventative measures, such as expanding water fluoridation schemes to reduce the number of children experiencing tooth decay.