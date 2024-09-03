Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of music fans are heading to Preston this weekend to enjoy performances from some of the biggest names in the business as BBC Radio 2 In The Park comes to town.

Moor Park is the venue for one of the biggest entertainment extravaganzas ever staged on Lancashire, starting on Friday evening and running all day Saturday and Sunday.

It will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 with some sections also on TV – and features performers including Sting, the Pet Shop Boys, Craig David and the Manic Street Preachers.

Coun Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, said: “We’re ready and we can’t wait. The stage is set for Preston to play host to its largest live event in a long time.

Saturday night headliner Sting last performed in Lancashire at last year's Lytham Festival.

“Having BBC Radio 2 in the Park right here at Moor Park is a truly monumental occasion for our city. All eyes are on us, and I have no doubt that Preston will shine brightly as we welcome everyone to this weekend's incredible event.

“I hope everyone soaks up the amazing music, the vibrant atmosphere, and of course, the unforgettable charm of Preston!"

The festivities will kick off with a first for BBC Radio 2 In The Park. For the first time, there will also be a Friday night Pre-Party on the DJ stage, featuring Scott Mills, Sara Cox, Vernon Kay, Rylan and DJ Spoony. Gates open at 5pm, performance starts at 6pm and ends at 11pm.

On Saturday, music legend Sting will front his new power rock trio, performing selections of music from his discography, including solo hits, surprise rarities and The Police classics.

Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson promoting Radio 2 In The Park at Moor Park, Preston.

Pet Shop Boys will headline Sunday night, presenting their highly acclaimed Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live production - a set featuring classic hits and the latest singles from their best-selling new album 'Nonetheless'.

The full line-up is:

Saturday (Gates open 11am, stage entertainment starts at 12.15pm and ends at 9.45pm) – Sting, Sugababes, Snow Patrol, Craig David, Kim Wilde, Pixie Lott, Shaznay Lewis, Travis;