The iconic Lancashire music event, the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, is returning this year and below are all the details you need to know.

Excitement is building for the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, which takes place in Pendle from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.

Taking place for the 34th time this year, attendees can expect “three incredible days of live music across the beautiful little town of Colne” say organsiers.

Take a look at all the details we know so far below...

Who will be performing this year?

A number of line-up announcements have already been made including California-based roots rock band Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, who will headline the Friday night, and Saturday headliners When Rivers Meet, who became the first Independent Rock/Blues Band to have a Top 10 in the UK Official Album Charts.

Other artists already announced include Alice Armstrong, Brave Rival, Errol Linton and The Zac Schulze Gang, while artistic directors, Colne Blues Society, will also be giving local talent the chance to shine on the main stages, with Burnley-based band Design Rewind set to perform at the Pendle Hippodrome on Friday, August 22.

Stay tuned to the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival social media channels and website for further announcements in the coming weeks and months - www.bluesfestival.co.uk

Alongside the three main venues, Pendle Hippodrome, Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre, Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see acts performing at venues across five days, all of which are free to attend.

Barnfield Construction have been named as sponsors of the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

Where can I get tickets & how much are they ?

Festival tickets and camping tickets can be purchased here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Tickets are selling fast for the popular festival, with early bird tickets for 2025 having already sold out.

Full festival tickets are priced at £120 and day tickets at £55, while new afternoon and evening session tickets have been introduced this year, priced at £30 and £40 respectively.

Camping tickets are also available - with full festival camping available for just £9 per night.

Who sponsors the festival?

Barnfield Construction Limited have been named as the main sponsor for the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne.

The announcement continues Barnfield's long-term partnership with the festival, having been financial backers of the event since 2014.

Support from Barnfield has seen the festival continue to grow over the years, remaining one of the most popular blues events in the world.

The festival is also regularly attended by members of the Barnfield team, some of whom have been attending for over 20 years.

What has been said about the festival?

Following the main sponson news, Gina Langley, Town Clerk at Colne Town Council, said: "We would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Barnfield for getting behind the blues festival once again. Their support over the years has been incredible and we are excited to be continuing that successful partnership."

Tim Webber, Chairman and Managing Director, Barnfield Construction Ltd, said: "We are thrilled to be sponsoring the R&B Festival once again this year. This event not only showcases the amazing talent we have in our area but also brings our community together celebrating culture. It's truly exciting to see so many people come together and we are proud to play a part in making it a memorable experience for everyone."

Simon Shackleton, Festival Coordinator at Colne Blues Society, added: "The support from Barnfield has been instrumental in the festival's success and we are looking forward to working again on what will be a fantastic 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival."