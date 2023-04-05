Euxton St Mary’s Catholic Primary School held an ‘egg-tra’ special event last Sunday as it played host to an Easter Eggstravaganza organised by the (Parents Teachers and Friends Association) PTFA.

The event proved to be a fun-packed day, raising around £2,000 in funds towards school improvements with a range of games, stalls and other activities inside the school hall including the grand judging of the Easter egg decorating competition, and an Easter trail and other activities held outside in the playground. Families were entertained by Ranger Mike and his Baby Dinosaurs, whilst Allday’s Petting Farm brought along its cutest furry friends for the children to meet. Outside LJ Events provided a bouncy castle that proved very popular with the children, and refreshments were served by Mangia Mangia Massimo’s Taste of Italy and Perkmeup hot drinks.

Donations were made from local businesses including Tesco, Lidl and Morrisons, as well as a donation of cakes from Euxton Deli and a donation of Easter eggs from Rowland Homes. Even the sun made a welcome appearance, alongside a very special guest, Chair of Euxton Parish Council Katrina Reed who enjoyed planting sunflower seeds and admiring the Easter eggs the school children had decorated.

Headteacher of St Mary’s Mrs Sue Noblet said: “What a way to welcome in the Easter break by having our Easter Eggstravaganza. Thank you to our PTFA for going above and beyond, our Year 6 volunteers and to all our parents and children for such an enjoyable afternoon."

