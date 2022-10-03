Angry Earls Way residents have accused the two companies of washing their hands of the ditch which has been a growing problem in Peter Gammon’s backyards since 1987.

Peter, 69, says he has reported the polluted water on numerous occasions over the past 13 years, but that no-one will take responsibility for the ditch.

He said: "In 1987 the ditch was one metre deep, now it is nearly nine caused by constant running foul water from United Utilities asset.

Some of the Earls Way residents protesting about the polluted water

"Erosion has made the embankment so unstable trees have either fallen down or been removed on health and safety grounds.

"Someone may be seriously injured or worse as this is a public open space, accessible to children, adults and pets.

"The problem has escalated since 2009 and continues. The ditch is now unrepairable."

Peter's friend and neighbour Joseph Meyers, 60, added: "The ditch is now collapsing into itself. It is so bad in parts that it is virtually completely blocked.

What Peter's back garden currently looks like

"On one occasion sanitary towels, condoms, wipes, excrement and other detritus pumped out of a manhole cover with so much pressure it blew the cover off.

"They (United Utilities) did attend and cleaned up but could not class it as a pollution because I did not witness the discharge.

"Something needs to be done before we lose our gardens and buildings.

Earlsway Euxton residents Joseph Meyers and Peter Gammon beside the 8mm ditch in Peter's back garden

"If a member of the public dropped litter on public land and left it they would receive a fixed penalty notice, why is it not the same for this?"

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said as a good will gesture the council would match half of the remedial works: “The council have been in correspondence with residents for a number of years in relation to this stream and ditch. We have been very clear with the effected residents.

"The council have a limited duty in relation to the collapse of the embankment. The responsibility to maintain the support of the embankment to their properties is with the residents.

"However, the council are sympathetic to the residents situation, and whilst we are mindful of our duties to protect the public purse, as a gesture of good will we have put forward proposals to meet half the total cost of the remedial works. To date, none of the residents have committed to this agreement.”

The 9 metre ditch in Euxton that is causing some residents concern

He added that they had been notified of contamination in the past and reported it to United Utilities as they are the body responsible.

However, a spokesperson for the water company said the responsibility did not lie at their door: "We have carried out full investigations on the surface water sewer which is designed to carry only clean water run-off from the local area into the ditch.

"We have discovered that household waste from some local houses has been wrongly connected into this pipe, a common problem that can contaminate surface water."

"We have passed our findings to the householders concerned and the Environmental Health team at Chorley Borough Council which has the powers to ensure these misconnections are put right. Any structural work needed on the ditch is the responsibility of the landowners.”