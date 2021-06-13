Euro 2020 Fan Zone Preston: Can you spot yourself as hundreds of fans descend on city's flag market
Preston’s Flag Market played host to hundreds of football fans today as crowds came to watch England’s opening Euro 2020 match against Croatia on a giant screen.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:08 pm
Tickets to watch the game in front of the Harris museum sold out last week and more than 500 fans took their seats yesterday at The Fan Zone to watch Gareth Southgate’s men take on the 2018 World Cup finalists.
Fans were happy to be watching the game, a year after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the competition.
Can you spot yourself in the photos?
Page 1 of 8