News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Escape to the country: Take a look at these beautiful rural houses for sale in and around Preston

City living has its advantages, but there’s nothing like living a stone’s throw away from the countryside.
By Jon Peake
Published 24th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST

These houses in and around Preston are all currently on the market on property website Zoopla and fit snugly into that category. They are close enough to the city if you fancy doing some shopping or commuting to work, but close enough to the countryside if you prefer to be at one with nature.

For more details and pictures visit Zoopla.co.uk

Take a look at these beautiful homes in and around Preston for sale

1. Beautiful homes in and around Preston for sale

Take a look at these beautiful homes in and around Preston for sale Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
On the market with The Estate Agency is this stunning 4 bedroom detached house for sale - offers over £630,000

2. Darkinson Lane

On the market with The Estate Agency is this stunning 4 bedroom detached house for sale - offers over £630,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Inside the house on Darkinson Lane

3. Darkinson Lane

Inside the house on Darkinson Lane Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The stunning interior at Darkinson Lane

4. Darkinson

The stunning interior at Darkinson Lane Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PrestonZoopla