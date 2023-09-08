News you can trust since 1886
Escape artist African grey parrot Reggie Roo reunited with Chorley owner after frantic two day search

A naughty African grey parrot from Chorley who could give Chanel a run for her wings has been placed under house arrest after escaping and going on his travels for two days.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST
Three-year-old Reggie Roo who lives at Gillibrand North, escaped from owner Gemma Riddler, 42, on Wednesday morning when she was giving him a shower and forgot she had opened the back door due to the heatwave when he took flight. After two days of frantically searching for him, he was eventually found perched on top of a car.

Gemma who works as a bookkeeper for husband Mark told the Post: “He doesn’t like having a shower and I have to chase him around the room. This time I forgot I had opened the back doors as it was warm and he managed to escape. I was a mess. I went walking for over 20 hours trying to locate him. I put loads of posters up and asked in Facebook groups if anyone had spotted him."

After two days of nothing she began to lose hope of finding him when she got a phone call that he had been found.

Owner Gemma says Reggie Roo is now grounded
Owner Gemma says Reggie Roo is now grounded
"I had a phone call from a lovely couple off Collingwood who seen him on social media who said he had been feeding off the bird food in their garden for two days.

"Then this morning I received another phone call to say he had been spotted. When I went to get him he was perched on top of a car on Collingwood Road possibly joining in on the school run! He whistled to me and he came to me and I burst out crying. He’s a loving cheeky chappie. His favourite word is Bobby who is my 11-year-old son.

“He’s fine and doesn’t have a mark on him but he’s grounded indefinitely. He’s asleep now as he is exhausted from all his travelling. He could possibly be a distant cousin of Chanel. He’s a little escape artist celebrity like her.

Naughty African grey parrot from Chorley Reggie Roo, 3, who could give Chanel a run for her wings has been placed under house arrest after escaping and going on his travels for two days earlier this week. Relived owner Gemma Riddler, 42, says she can stop crying now
Naughty African grey parrot from Chorley Reggie Roo, 3, who could give Chanel a run for her wings has been placed under house arrest after escaping and going on his travels for two days earlier this week. Relived owner Gemma Riddler, 42, says she can stop crying now
“People have been amazing trying to help me find this little bird that they don’t even know. It just goes to show the power of social media. Me and my husband Mark are so grateful to each and every person who shared my post or that went out looking for him or called me with information. Thank you all so much as I can stop crying now!”

