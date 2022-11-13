Enough is Enough cost of living protest held in Blackpool
An Enough is Enough protest and march took place on Saturday at the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool as people took a stand against the cost of living crisis.
By Emma Downey
The event, which was organised by the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council, is a UK wide campaign by trade unions and community organisations in a bid to fight the rising energy bills, food poverty and low wages.
One of the marchers told the Gazette they were also protesting about climate change and NHS problems: “The health service is falling apart. It clearly is not fit for purpose anymore. We want justice for the people of Blackpool and the whole country.”
