The event, which was organised by the Blackpool , Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council, is a UK wide campaign by trade unions and community organisations in a bid to fight the rising energy bills, food poverty and low wages.

One of the marchers told the Gazette they were also protesting about climate change and NHS problems: “The health service is falling apart. It clearly is not fit for purpose anymore. We want justice for the people of Blackpool and the whole country.”