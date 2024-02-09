England Lioness Keira Walsh becomes ambassador at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rochdale-born Keira will work alongside President Gemma Atkinson in helping promote the Ramsbottom based 55-acre sanctuary, where horses, mules, donkeys, sheep, pigs and more live out their lives and dogs, cats and small animals are rehomed.
Keira, who won Euro 22 with England and was Player of the Match in the final, said: “Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary holds a special place in my heart. I’ve been visiting this sanctuary with my family since I was a child, surrounded by the love and care they provide to animals in need.
“As an animal lover, I believe in giving every creature a second chance, whether they’re traditional pets or the farm animals that find refuge here.
“Becoming an Ambassador for Bleakholt is an honour, and I’m committed to spreading awareness about their vital work.”
Sanctuary Manager Karen Weed said: “We are delighted to welcome Keira as an Ambassador at Bleakholt. We know of Keira’s love of animals and for her to want to invest her time in helping to promote Bleakholt is wonderful. We can’t wait to welcome her to Bleakholt again when the football season finishes.”