Her two-year plan, paid for by tens of billions of pounds of borrowing, will save the typical household around £1,000 from October and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months.

However for businesses and other non-domestic users such as schools and hospitals, which have not been covered by the existing price cap, a six-month scheme will offer equivalent support.

Single mother Chloe Harrison, 26, from Farington, says she is considering refusing to pay her energy bills as she simply can’t afford the soaring prices.

Single mother from Leyland Chloe Harrison, 26, has said that more still needs to be done to help people struggling

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Post previously reported in July how Chloe could not afford all of her Lidl shop when a stranger noticing her plight helped pay for her groceries.

She said: "Rent is not that big of a problem - it's nowhere near as bad. I am not paying my energy bills. I am not paying those prices. The money I get from Universal Credit just about pays my bills.

"Last December when I first moved into my house it cost me £60 per month and now it is over £200."

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has unveiled a two-year plan to cap a typical energy bill at £2,500

Chloe, who helps out as staff relief at Busy Bees Nursery in Bamber Bridge, added: "The fact that there have been news reports that old people will not make it through this winter because they will not switch their heating on for fear of pricing shows how inhumane and disgusting society has become."

Denise Hartley, MBE, Chief Executive Officer of the Intact Centre in Preston who runs Whitby's Pantry Food Hub, which offers struggling families a weekly shop for £5, said: "Obviously being offered support for domestic is very welcome.

"People will definitely still struggle as they were struggling before.

"We are already paying £800 per month on the energy bill. How are we meant to pay that as a charity?

The Intact Centre's Denise Hartley, MBE, says people are scared about how they will cope