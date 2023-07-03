Prestonians are being asked to support the 2023 Torchlight Procession, which brings together hundreds of participants from community groups, local bands, dancers, and troupes as part of the Lancashire Encounter Festival.

This year, the Encounter Festival aims to make the Torchlight Procession – on September 16 – even more impressive than in previous years by introducing giant angelic characters and offering workshops for the community to participate in creating their own puppets for the parade.

And for the first time, organisers have set up a crowdfunding campaign for members of the public who want to contribute, with £8,500 raised through donations already.

Dancers at the last Encounter Festival Torchlight Procession in Preston

This year - with added support from the public - the evening will include:

A procession of 300 community group participants through Preston City Centre, illuminating the city by torchlight

Over 100 fabulous bands and dancers showcasing their talent

Creation and display of large puppets, crafted collaboratively with community members, enriching the parade experience

A safe and enjoyable family-friendly event that strengthens community bonds

Free access to Encounter Festival events for all attendees

It will also provide paid work opportunities for local artists and performers, supporting the local creative economy.

Esther Ferry Kennington, Executive Producer at the Encounter Festival, said: "We are committed to fostering community spirit, promoting local talent, and creating magical moments.

“With your generous support, we can amplify the Torchlight Procession's impact, uplift spirits, and inspire unity!”

A report by the city council says: "The Lancashire Encounter Festival is the key cultural event for Central Lancashire and drives the development of the county's arts and culture.

"Bringing the city of Preston to life, Lancashire Encounter transforms key locations in the city centre into colourful bursts of creativity."