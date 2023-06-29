The Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity, and received the award from William on Wednesday (June 28).

Husband Derek – born and raised in Chorley – attended Southlands High School in the early to mid 80s and later studied at Runshaw College in Leyland.

The former political adviser fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and requires round-the-clock care.

Kate Garraway is watched by her husband Derek Draper, from Chorley, as she is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to broadcasting, to journalism and to charity. Picture by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

“I think it’s unbelievable,” said an emotional Garraway, 56, who was pictured waving to her husband as she was presented with her royal honour at Windsor Castle.

"So many hours, we thought it would never happen, (but) here we are. It’s fantastic. It’s a real feeling of ‘Right, seize the day and enjoy the moment’.”

Pictures showed him in a blue suit and striped tie, while his wife wore a cream dress with a bejewelled collar and a matching headpiece for the investiture ceremony which Garraway described as “beautiful”.

The TV presenter said it was “wonderful” to share the day with Derek who was placed in a coma and nearly died during his battle with Covid-19.

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

She said: “I’ve never been to Windsor Castle before. It’s wonderful. I’ve been past it, but never inside it, and it’s just a beautiful building, it’s a fantastic atmosphere.

“A room full of people that have done wonderful things in so many different ways, personal struggles and dealt with things in their life, and it’s just a wonderful boost actually, it’s a fantastic thing.

“The Prince of Wales was wonderful. He makes it very easy and very comfortable and he obviously cares a lot about it. It’s a very special day.

“I think he’s very good because he makes everything very special for everybody.”

Kate Garraway is watched by her husband Derek Draper, born and raised in Chorley, as she is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to broadcasting, to journalism and to charity. Picture by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Asked about the long delay between her MBE being announced and her receiving the award, she joked: “I was convinced that I had been forgotten because they announced it in the beginning of 2022.

“Then, because of backlogs and various things happening and setbacks, we’re here today – which is lovely.”

She also admitted she had received some negative comments about the honour, saying: “I think it has (evoked) strange feelings. And there have been a few comments since it was announced of people saying ‘Why has she got this? I look after my loved one’.

“I haven’t got it for looking after Derek. It is for broadcasting and I think also charity work. But you know there’s lots of people that you feel deserve it more. So it’s a strange feeling.”

The TV presenter has since made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism – following 55-year-old Draper’s health struggle.