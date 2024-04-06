Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Emmerdale and Downton Abbey star, 41, and actor Andrew Buchan, known for his role in Netflix show The Crown, are hoping that the third time really is the charm - despite the latter’s chequered past.

It was announced that the couple, who share two children, had parted ways in February last year, following Andrew's departure from their 11-year marriage to pursue a relationship with his on-screen partner, Leila Farzad.

Blackburn born Amy had been left devastated when Andrew, 45, became involved with 41-yer-old Leila while working on the BBC series Better, leading to turmoil in their relationship.

Lancashire born actress Amy Nuttall is giving her husband Andrew Buchan another chance.

Sources have said that Amy suspected Andrew was cheating when she found lingerie not in her size, noticed he had been away a lot and that he had been staying in hotels near their home.

Broadchurch actor Andrew reportedly told Amy he was leaving her just days before Christmas last year and although they briefly patched things up at the start of summer 2023, they separated once more in August.

Sources close to the couple had previously mentioned Andrew's struggles in adhering to the marriage "rules" established by Amy.

According to the Sun, these rules included that Andrew must have no contact with Leila, he must check in via FaceTime if working away, they must have access to each other's phones at all times, their work must be on an equal footing, and they must go on a date every seven days, go away for the night ever seven weeks and go away on holiday just them two every seven months.

However in a recent interview with The Sunday Times addressing her finances, Amy confirmed she was once again in a relationship with Andrew as she discussed her annual income.

She told the Sunday Times: "Generally speaking, in the last financial year - what can I tell you? - below a hundred grand, but I’m married so it all goes into one pot. So it’s not as scary because I can lean on that.”