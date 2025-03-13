Hundreds of people are expected to attend the opening of Emmaus department store which will be one of the largest charity shops in the UK, located in the old Debenhams at Fishergate Shopping Centre.

Shoppers will find a wide range of quality pre-loved furniture and fashion as well as new items, including kitchen appliances, leather sofas and beds. All goods on sale will raise the vital funds needed to sustain the Emmaus community’s homes in Lancashire.

Emmaus Preston is a charity that provides a home, tailored support and work opportunities to people who have experienced homelessness. People supported by the charity will be able to gain skills and work experience within the new Emmaus Department Store, helping them to progress in their lives. The store will open at 11am on Friday with quizmaster Jay Flynn MBE cutting the ribbon.

Take a look at some wonderful pics ahead of its opening.

