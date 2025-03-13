Emmaus Preston charity shop set to open tomorrow at former Debenhams at Fishergate Shopping Centre

By Emma Downey
Published 13th Mar 2025, 16:26 BST

A huge 120000 sq. ft. charity department store will open its doors tomorrow morning in Preston.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the opening of Emmaus department store which will be one of the largest charity shops in the UK, located in the old Debenhams at Fishergate Shopping Centre.

Shoppers will find a wide range of quality pre-loved furniture and fashion as well as new items, including kitchen appliances, leather sofas and beds. All goods on sale will raise the vital funds needed to sustain the Emmaus community’s homes in Lancashire.

Emmaus Preston is a charity that provides a home, tailored support and work opportunities to people who have experienced homelessness. People supported by the charity will be able to gain skills and work experience within the new Emmaus Department Store, helping them to progress in their lives. The store will open at 11am on Friday with quizmaster Jay Flynn MBE cutting the ribbon.

Rock will be the official greeter at the opening of Emmaus Department Store when it opens tomorrow at the former Debenhams site on Fishergate.

Rock will be the official greeter at the opening of Emmaus Department Store when it opens tomorrow at the former Debenhams site on Fishergate.

Rock is getting ready to greet you.

Rock is getting ready to greet you.

Store manager Paul preparing for the opening of the store.

Store manager Paul preparing for the opening of the store.

The Emmaus store will be one of the largest charity outlets in the UK in the former Debenhams site on Fishergate.

The Emmaus store will be one of the largest charity outlets in the UK in the former Debenhams site on Fishergate.

