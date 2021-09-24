Eldon Primary School's Macmillan Coffee Morning is a sweet success

Yesterday, Eldon Primary School in Preston held its annual Macmillan Coffee Morning, raising £258.61 for Macmillan Cancer Support in the process.

All of the children from the school got involved in the cause by manning the cake stalls, as well as making and buying the treats themselves.

The event was organised and ran by the school's Parent's Association, called Friends of Eldon, with parents and grandparents all being invited for the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eldon Primary School hosted a Macmillan Coffee Morning yesterday.

As well as the young bakers, cakes were also provided by the staff and parents, who all in turn donated generously to the charity.

One teacher at the school, Melissa Power, said: “We try to distribute money to charity across the year and Macmillan is one that we always support.

“We did it virtually last year so it was nice to switch from virtual to welcoming the community back and it was very well attended.

“The children loved it, it was a fabulous day!”

They managed to raise over £250 throughout the day!

The coffee morning was held outdoors, with stalls safely set up so that the school could welcome the guests in a socially distanced way.

Melissa added: “I want to give a huge thank you to the Friends of Eldon for organizing and running the event, and for the Eldon community for being so generous and supporting the charity.”

Macmillan Coffee Morning is held each year, and is the charity's biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer

This year's official date was today, Friday 24, however fundraisers can hold their coffee morning at any time.

All the children in the school got involved, either by making the cakes, selling the cakes or eating them!

To sign up to host your own coffee morning, visit here.