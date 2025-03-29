2 . Pendle Hill Properties Easter Egg Hunt

The egg-straordinary Pendle Hill Properties #ShopLocal competition is back for its fourth year, bringing Easter magic to Longridge with over 200 chocolate eggs up for grabs.More than 2,000 primary school children will be invited to showcase their creativity by colouring an Easter egg, then posting their masterpiece in the special post boxes located in participating local shops between Monday, April 7, and 12pm on Saturday, April 19. Each shop has been gifted 20 delicious Easter eggs from Pendle Hill Properties, ready to be handed out to the young artists on a first-come, first-served basis. Photo: UGC