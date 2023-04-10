News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
9 minutes ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
9 minutes ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
51 minutes ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
57 minutes ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
1 hour ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'

Easter fun at Lowther Gardens in Lytham with fairground rides, crafts and live music: These were the scenes this Bank Holiday weekend

These were the scenes as the Easter Surprise festival took over the Lowther Gardens for Bank Holiday weekend.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

There was something for everyone at the outdoor event, which took place in Lytham from Friday 07 – Monday 10 April, 2023.

Children had fun on the fairground rides and took part in an egg hunt. There were music and theatre performances to entertain the crowds, and a tent filled with craft stalls.

These were the scenes this Easter.

Undefined: readMore
BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. Roma Hogson, eight, meets a bunny at Lowther Gardens.

1. BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. Roma Hogson, eight, meets a bunny at Lowther Gardens.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. Roma Hogson, eight, meets a bunny at Lowther Gardens. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. The Spencer family, from left, Tim, Emily, four, Rosie, two, and Laura.

2. BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. The Spencer family, from left, Tim, Emily, four, Rosie, two, and Laura.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. The Spencer family, from left, Tim, Emily, four, Rosie, two, and Laura. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham.

3. BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham.

4. BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Lytham