These were the scenes as the Easter Surprise festival took over the Lowther Gardens for Bank Holiday weekend.
There was something for everyone at the outdoor event, which took place in Lytham from Friday 07 – Monday 10 April, 2023.
Children had fun on the fairground rides and took part in an egg hunt. There were music and theatre performances to entertain the crowds, and a tent filled with craft stalls.
These were the scenes this Easter.
1. BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. Roma Hogson, eight, meets a bunny at Lowther Gardens.
BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. Roma Hogson, eight, meets a bunny at Lowther Gardens. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. The Spencer family, from left, Tim, Emily, four, Rosie, two, and Laura.
BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - LYTHAM - 08-04-23 Family fun at Lowther's Easter Surprise, with music, entertainment, fun fair and crafts over easter weekend at Lowther Gardens, Lytham. The Spencer family, from left, Tim, Emily, four, Rosie, two, and Laura. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
