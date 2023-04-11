Easter extravaganza at Chorley Markets
If you haven’t visited Chorley’s covered market recently, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find even more food and drink traders situated in the new ‘1498 at the markets’.
By Emma Downey
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Over the Easter weekend, market-goers were treated to an array of food and drinks stalls and an afternoon of live music by Nick Spencer Music, Just Giorge and Lee Egerton, a street entertainer and an Easter trail for children.
Take a look at some of the pictures from Saturday’s event.
