Easter extravaganza at Chorley Markets

If you haven’t visited Chorley’s covered market recently, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find even more food and drink traders situated in the new ‘1498 at the markets’.

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Over the Easter weekend, market-goers were treated to an array of food and drinks stalls and an afternoon of live music by Nick Spencer Music, Just Giorge and Lee Egerton, a street entertainer and an Easter trail for children.

Take a look at some of the pictures from Saturday’s event.

Filled seats at the 1498 section of the market

1. Chorley Markets Easter Extravaganza

Filled seats at the 1498 section of the market Photo: Paul Heyes

A street entertainer performs at Chorley Markets over the Easter weekend

2. Chorley Markets Easter Extravaganza

A street entertainer performs at Chorley Markets over the Easter weekend Photo: Paul Heyes

Just Giorge also performed to the crowds

3. Chorley Markets Easter Extravaganza

Just Giorge also performed to the crowds Photo: Paul Heyes

How many balls can you juggle?

4. Chorley Markets Easter Extravaganza

How many balls can you juggle? Photo: Paul Heyes

