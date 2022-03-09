The concert, which will be held at Chorley Town Hall, will feature acts such as Terry Cotta, Glam 45 and tribute act to Phil Collins Deano.

Alex said: "I try to give to local charities all the time and I read about Indie's story and wanted to help."

Alex, who is MD for his company Crown Stage and Theatre Services Ltd has been raising money for local charities in Lancashire for over 25 years, raising over a million for the likes of St Catherine's Hospice, Chorley MS, Society, Assistance Dogs for good and Children with Leukemia Rosemere Cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Concert will be to help raise funds for Chorley's Indie Thomas who has an inoperable brain tumour

He has also done parachute jumps and the New York marathon to raise even more monies for charities and has had gifts donated from Real Madrid Barcelona and a number of top football clubs in support of his charities.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £12.50 and can be purchased by contacting Alex on 07764260630 or on the night at the door, but phone to check availability first.

On Saturday, March 26, Danielle, Danny, family, friends and others from the area will be completing a walk from Blackpool seafront back home to Chorley which is 24 miles and will take approximately nine hours to raise £1,000 for a summer of fun for Indie and her family and also for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Described as a "bright and beautiful five- year-old", Indie from Chorley was diagnosed with a brain tumour just days before she was due to start primary school and has now also been registered as severely partially sighted due to the irreversible tumour.

Deano will be one of the acts performing on the day

Alex added: "I hope Indie's family will attend the concert."

If you would like to donate CLICK HERE.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Alex has organised many local fundraisers to help his community