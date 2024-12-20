East 17 turned up the heat wowing the crowds on a video stage outside Mercer Hall, with their headline performance of the 1994 Christmas special Stay Another Day.

The free event was the grand finale to a trio of Christmas events which have taken place in the town over the last few weeks.

A Taylor Swift tribute act also entertained crowds as well as a spectacular silent laser sky display that brought the curtain down on three weeks of festive events in Great Harwood.

Funded by UK Government's High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme and delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council, the events were organised with the aim of taking more people to the town to celebrate Christmas and they have been deemed a great success, with over 1,000 people alone taking advantage of a free ice rink and free snow globe earlier in December.

Alongside the main stage entertainment, there was funfair rides, free children's wreath making and dance workshops, a free reindeer rodeo, festive craft stalls, food and drink stalls offering everything from mulled wine to venison and wild boar burgers.

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Arts, said: "Wow what a special grand finale this has been to our Christmas events in Great Harwood.”

Take a look at some fabulous pics.

