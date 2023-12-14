Duchess of York Sarah Fergsuon wows pupils at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School
and live on Freeview channel 276
But it was all in good fun as Sarah Ferguson laughed and joked with the children during her visit as part of a day long tour of schools and faith groups in Burnley and Padiham. Pupils gasped in delight when Sarah told them she flew helicopters and planes and they were fascinated when she told them she had adopted two of the Queen’s corgis after Her Majesty died.
During a special assembly Sarah joined in singing ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain’ before she was presented with flowers and hand-made Christmas cards by the pupils. The children were thrilled when the duchess told them that Burnley was a ‘cool place to be’ and that kindness and love were the most important things in life.
Headteacher Alison Whitaker said: “We had a fabulous afternoon welcoming the duchess who was delightful and she has very generously given the school a donation and bought a Christmas present for every pupil.”
The duchess, who stayed overnight at the Holiday Inn and dined at The Palazzo restaurant in Burnley, also visited Padiham Green Primary School, the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) School of Medicine at Victoria Mill, Burnley Football Club to learn about Burnley FC’s work in the community, and the Building Bridges in Burnley project. She also dropped into Down Town community shop, advice centre and community kitchen, Holy Trinity Primary School and the Ghausia Mosque where she met community leaders and representatives from Building Bridges.