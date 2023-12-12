Duchess of York coming to Burnley
Sarah Ferguson is visiting a number of schools, faith groups and community projects in Burnley and Padiham tomorrow.
The duchess has a strong connection with Burnley through her charity ‘Sarah’s Trust’ which has supported St Matthew’s Church in its work to help and support families in the community of South West Burnley for the past three years.
Two years ago ‘Sarah’s Trust’ supported the church by providing 500 gift bags that were distributed to children on the Stoops and Griffin Estates.
Last year the charity provided £1,500 to support the food projects at the church and this year Sarah’s charity has funded a trip for families to go to the pantomime at the Thwaites Empire in Blackburn for the performance of Beauty and The Beast.
Fr Alex Frost, vicar at St Matthew’s, said: “Sarah’s kindhearted support over the last few years has been wonderful, she has enabled us to make things just a little bit easier during difficult times and her support is deeply appreciated.”