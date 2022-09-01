Drunk teen found unconscious on cycle track near Lancaster train station taken to hospital by police
An unconscious teenager found drunk on the cycle track near Lancaster train station was taken to hospital by police.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:38 pm
BTP Lancashire said on Twitter: “Officers attended the cycle track adjacent to #Lancaster Station late last night, (Wednesday, August 31) where they found an unconscious 15-year old youth face down.
“Two other youths who had been dragging him ran off.
"He was taken to A&E, abandoned by his friends, very drunk, and parents informed.”
In an emergency always dial 999, or 101 for non-urgent crimes.