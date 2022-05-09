The free event will run from 9am-1pm at the centre on Broadfield Walk and will provide people with the opportunity to discuss what their community needs.

It will also provide a coffee and a chat alongside informing people what groups, services and activities are available in your local area.

Lucy Jones Support Time Recovery Worker said: "The NHS Community Asset Development Team have teamed up with St. Mary's Community Centre to offer a Community Well-being Hub which we hope will help promote all the great services, groups and activities available in the Leyland and South Ribble area and offer people a safe place to drop in for a drink and some company."

St. Mary’s Community Centre in Leyland

"There will be plenty of leaflets and posters displaying the many groups, services and activities in Leyland and the surrounding area as well as the opportunity for you to tell us what's missing."

She added: "There will be no intimidating stalls manned by professionals - only the opportunity for you to peruse the range of materials at your leisure."

"If you're feeling lonely why not drop in to make new friends and meet others in your local community?"

The new community centre has been undergoing a revamp to the concert room, lounge and kitchen. There is still work to be done on the roof and heating system.

If you would like to get involved CLICK HERE .