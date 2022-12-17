Two of Lancashire's community support officers helped arrest Gary Martin, 52, of no fixed address, who has been charged with driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and driving without insurance. He is also wanted on recall to prison. He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court.

The officers were on patrol in Skelmersdale when they saw a Mitsubishi Shogun being driven with a deflated tyre. When the vehicle stopped on White Moss Road, they spoke to the driver who appeared to have been drinking. A breathalyser then showed the man to be more than three times over the limit.

