Police have shut off Halton Road from its junction with the Bay Gateway and Church Brow with Low Road and High Road.

Some of the building has fallen onto the road at Church Brow, and there are concerns it may lead to a potential further collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are liaising with United Utilities, who had closed Foundry Lane, and this has temporarily been re-opened to help with traffic.

The collapsed building in Church Brow, Halton. Photo by Helen Bartosinski

A Lancaster City Council building inspector said they were unsure how the collapse happened. They were assessing the damage and in the process of arranging emergency work.

This photo taken by Eric Filbin from The Red Door Cafe shows the collapsed building in Church Brow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area of Halton closed off by police. Photo: Google

Helen Bartosinski took this photo of the fenced off building in Church Brow.

Advertisement Hide Ad