Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 136 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 3 and Sunday, February 9 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between February 3 and February 9

Plungington Road, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Permit raised to cover any excavation or SLG that may encroach on to Plungington Road whilst excavation takes place on Aqueduct Street to install new link box. When: Feb 3- Feb 7

Aqueduct Street, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate large joint bay (8mx2m) in the footway to disconnect and remove old link box and install and joint new underground link box. When: Feb 3- Feb 7