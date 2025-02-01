Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 11:34 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 136 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 3 and Sunday, February 9 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between February 3 and February 9

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between February 3 and February 9 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Permit raised to cover any excavation or SLG that may encroach on to Plungington Road whilst excavation takes place on Aqueduct Street to install new link box. When: Feb 3- Feb 7

2. Plungington Road, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Permit raised to cover any excavation or SLG that may encroach on to Plungington Road whilst excavation takes place on Aqueduct Street to install new link box. When: Feb 3- Feb 7 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate large joint bay (8mx2m) in the footway to disconnect and remove old link box and install and joint new underground link box. When: Feb 3- Feb 7

3. Aqueduct Street, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate large joint bay (8mx2m) in the footway to disconnect and remove old link box and install and joint new underground link box. When: Feb 3- Feb 7 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgrade to traffic signals and associated equipment. work to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC When: Feb 3- Feb 14

4. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgrade to traffic signals and associated equipment. work to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC When: Feb 3- Feb 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSouth RibbleMotoristsWork
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice