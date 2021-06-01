Dozens gather for peaceful pro-Palestine protest in Burnley

They were joined by civic dignitaries including former Burnley Mayor Lord Wajid Khan and local councillor Afrasiab Anwar.

The protest, organised by Burnley residents Sundhas Ahmed, Raja Naeem, Awais Ahmed and Zulkernehn Hayat, was one of many held across the country over the last few weeks following the renewed violence in Israel and Palestine.

It saw crowds of people waving Palestine flags, along with a collective prayer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local protestors bearing the Palestinian flag gather at Thompson Park in Burnley

Speaking about the event, Sundhas, said: "People gathered for Palestine - to become the voice of the voiceless. We were protesting for the basic human rights of our people in Palestine. "It was a peaceful protest and during the afternoon a collective prayer was held by local imam Ghulam Mustafa."

Showing solidarity with the people of Palestine

Dozens gathered at Thompson Park in Burnley