Double celebration for 100-year-old Morecambe Covid survivor
A man celebrated his 100th birthday twice after Covid restrictions prevented him celebrating with his family the first time.
Bill Ford, a resident at Arnside Lodge in Morecambe, celebrated his 100th birthday twice.
On his actual birthday on January 12 his care home was in lockdown so his family had to celebrate his party from outside a window with support from carers.
Originally from Manchester, Bill moved to Morecambe.
He worked as a draftsman for most of his career and in his spare time loved to dance especially with his wife Marjorie.
Despite being seriously ill in May 2020 with Covid he pulled through attributing his recovery and longevity to a love of horse racing, bingo and Werther's toffees!
Bill received a card from the Queen and, just like the Queen, Bill had a second birthday on January 31, this time indoors with all his family including great-grandchildren Amelia and Chloe surrounding him.
The staff at Arnside Lodge provided a splendid buffet with background music provided by Alexa for everyone to enjoy.
Bill said: "I think I'll have two birthdays every year from now on!"