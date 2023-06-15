Some people think it's OK to leave their dog in the car if they're parked in the shade or the windows are open.

But a car can quickly become as hot as an oven – when it's 22 degrees outside, the car could reach an unbearable 47 degrees within an hour.

When a dog is very hot, panting isn’t enough to stop them from overheating. Dogs left alone in a car on a hot day can quickly become dehydrated, develop heatstroke or even die.

So, what should we do if we see a dog in a car on a hot day?

Can we legally break a car window to save a dog? And can owners get in trouble with the law for leaving dogs in hot cars?

Lancashire Police have answered our questions and issued a warning to those who might be tempted to leave their dogs in the car.

How long can I safely leave my dog in a car on a hot day?

The temperature in your car can still rise to dangerous levels, even if you leave the window open, park in the shade or put a sunshade on your window

“We would not recommend that you leave your dog unattended on a warm day, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” said the force, adding, “heatstroke can happen quickly and can be fatal.”

What if I park in the shade, or leave a window open?

“No,” is the simple answer.

"The temperature in your car can still rise to dangerous levels, even if you leave the window open, park in the shade or put a sunshade on your window.”

Even if I leave the dog a bowl of water?

“No. Heatstroke can still happen if your dog has access to water”, say police.

What should I do if I see a dog trapped in a hot car?

“Even if the dog appears well, they can deteriorate quickly, so take action immediately.

“Make an assessment on the urgency of the situation. If the dog is distressed, or you are concerned that it could soon become distressed, dial 999 and ask for the police.

What if the dog is not yet distressed?

“If the car is parked at a supermarket, shopping centre or an event, see if you can find someone to stay with the dog while you look for someone to make an announcement on the tannoy.

"Don’t forget that you will need the car type and colour, registration plate number and the location.

“Call the RSPCA's 24-hour cruelty line for further advice on 0300 123 4999.

“If you are unable to reach the owner, or if you are concerned about the dog at any point, dial 999.”

Can I legally break a car window to save the dog?

“If we are unable to attend and the dog is in distress, some people may begin to think about breaking a window to rescue the dog.

"Be aware that this may be classed as criminal damage and you may need to defend your actions in court.

“The law states that you have a lawful excuse to commit damage if you believe that the owner of the property that you damage would consent to the damage if they knew the circumstances (section 5(2)(a) Criminal Damage Act 1971).”

Documenting your actions if trying to rescue a dog from a hot car

“If you think the dog is in danger dial 999 and speak to the police first and ask for their advice.

"If it is necessary for you to rescue the dog, document your actions as best as possible, in case you need to defend yourself in court.”

- Take photos; or better still, a video of the dog in the car

- Take the names and telephone numbers of any witnesses

- Ask someone to video you breaking into the car on their mobile phone and ask them to send it to you afterwards

- Remain on the phone to the police while giving a running commentary so that it is recorded

- As soon as you are home, write a detailed report to document what happened

Helping a dog that’s been in a hot car

If the dog is showing signs of heatstroke or is in distress, immediately follow the RSPCA’s emergency first aid advice.

It could mean the difference between life and death for the dog.

Any dog with heatstroke should be taken to the nearest vet as a matter of urgency, particularly if they are very unwell or unconscious. If you don’t know where your closest vet is, you can find a vet near you here.

It is also important that you start to cool the dog as soon as possible - this can make a big difference to whether they survive.

Here's what to do:

- Move the dog to a shaded and cool area

- Immediately pour cool (not cold to avoid shock) water over the dog. Tap water (15-16°C) has been found to be the most effective at cooling dogs with heat-related illnesses. In a true emergency, any water is better than nothing.

- Wet towels placed over the dog can worsen the condition, trapping heat. In mild cases towels can be placed under the dog, but never over, and in a true emergency water immersion or pouring water with air movement is ideal.

- Allow the dog to drink small amounts of cool water

- Continue to pour cool water over the dog until their breathing starts to settle, but not too much that they start shivering

- Dogs that have lost consciousness will stop panting, despite still having a very high temperature, these dogs require urgent aggressive cooling as a priority.

- Throughout the treatment of heatstroke try to avoid pouring water on or near your dog's head, as there is a risk of them inhaling water which could lead to drowning, especially for flat-faced and unconscious dogs.

- Once the dog is cool, take them to the nearest vet as a matter of urgency.

Tips on travelling in the car on a hot day

- Consider the weather and your journey in advance, especially if you don't have air conditioning in your vehicle.

- Think about whether the journey is absolutely necessary for your dog.”

- Keep the air conditioning on or drive with the windows open

- Make sure your dog has plenty of space and isn't squashed or forced to sit in direct sunlight

- Use sun shades on your windows: even in an air conditioned vehicle a dog can become too hot if in full sun

- Take plenty of stops with lots of water available to drink

- Take cool water in a Thermos rather than a plastic bottle so it stays cold rather than being lukewarm. Ice cubes are helpful in a thermos for cooling too

- Take some frozen treats in a small cool box or a temperature proof container to give them when taking a break from driving

