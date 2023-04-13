News you can trust since 1886
Dogs for rehoming: dogs and cats waiting to be adopted with Preston RSPCA's Give a Furry Friend a Home campaign

Two dogs and three cats are currently waiting patiently at the RSPCA Preston and District Branch in the hope of finding their fur-ever homes.

By Emma Downey
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

The Lancashire Post has teamed up with the rehoming centre and launched the Give a Furry Friend a Home campaign which will run every month to hopefully help find them one. It also aims to encourage people to consider adopting an animal from a local shelter instead of buying them.

Take a look at the animals currently in need of a loving home including an abandoned cat and a dog who loves zoomies!

RSPCA Preston and District Branch manager Ashleigh Kay with one of the animals that needs rehoming

1. Give a Furry Friend a Home

RSPCA Preston and District Branch manager Ashleigh Kay with one of the animals that needs rehoming Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Four-year-old XL Pocket-type Bully Moon, who has been bred in the past has had a rough start including having to have life saving surgery and is in need of a loving family. She is described as full of love and affection, who wants to be pampered and loves doing zoomies

2. Give a Furry Friend a Home

Four-year-old XL Pocket-type Bully Moon, who has been bred in the past has had a rough start including having to have life saving surgery and is in need of a loving family. She is described as full of love and affection, who wants to be pampered and loves doing zoomies Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Reggie is also looking for his fur-ever home. He is described as playful, loves to destroy any toy he can get his paws on and loves his walkies! He would need a home with no other animals

3. Give a Furry Friend a Home

Three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Reggie is also looking for his fur-ever home. He is described as playful, loves to destroy any toy he can get his paws on and loves his walkies! He would need a home with no other animals Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Ashleigh with one-year-old cat Hannah who is waiting patiently for her home. She is described as super affectionate and loves to be around people all the time

4. Give a Furry Friend a Home

Ashleigh with one-year-old cat Hannah who is waiting patiently for her home. She is described as super affectionate and loves to be around people all the time Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
