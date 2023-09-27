Dog show and open day at Whalley Corn Mills raises £1,250 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
The store, which is on Mitton Road, Whalley, and is owned by local farming family the Townsons, has held an annual fundraiser for the charity for almost 20 years but this year’s event was its most successful in terms of the donation raised.
More than 50 customers brought their dogs along take part in what was the store’s fourth annual Rosemere dog walk, which follows a 3.5 km route over private farmland adjoining Whalley Corn Mills.
On completion, all walkers received a goody bag of treats and accessories donated by the store’s pet suppliers plus a medal, presented this year by Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Mark Hindle.
Many of the walkers then stayed on for the family dog show sponsored by Vetspec. It had four classes – cutest puppy, dog with the waggiest tail, dog the judge would most like to take home and young handler.
Class winners then competed for the best in show award, which this year went to a six-month-old Cavapoo called Buddy, who had won the waggiest tail class. Other winners were six-year-old Peggy Greenwood, who with her toy poodle Super Seth took the young handler title, black Labrador Betsy, who won cutest puppy, and German pointer Murphy, who judge Vetspec pet nutritionist Corrie Green most wanted to take home!
As well as judging, Corrie also ran weight checks to help dog owners determine dosage for treatments such as worming and flea protection.
Members of Pendle Dog Agility gave a display and hosted have-a-go sessions for open day visitors, who were also treated to a demonstration of sheep shearing by professional shearer James Tatham, of Fence, and visits by Emma’s Mini Farm, of Oswaldtwistle, which brought rabbits, chicks, guinea pigs and tortoises for children to pet and learn about looking after, and White Carr Alpacas, whose herd members Arthur and Gizmo proved popular with everyone.
The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.