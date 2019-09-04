DIY SOS's Nick Knowles wants you to help him renovate this Blackburn church hall for special Children in Need episode

Nick Knowles, presenter of the hit BBC show DIY SOS, needs volunteers to help repair a church hall in Blackburn for Children in Need.

The 56 year old shared a video appeal on social media requesting builders and tradespeople to help the team transform St Silas church hall, on Preston New Road in Blackburn, into emergency accommodation for the charity Nightsafe.

St Silas Church in Blackburn.

Filming for the show began yesterday morning, with local legends like Rover's veteran Colin Hendry turning out to help the charity, which helps young homeless people get back on their feet.

"We've been stripping it out," said Hendry, "so now the more clever people can get in and start to plan a little".

But now the team need more tradespeople and suppliers to help them get the job done, and Knowles has asked the public to "please get involved".

Nick Knowles and DIY SOS are in Blackburn to help Nightsafe renovate a church.

“As ever it’s an ambitious build," Knowles told Nightsafe, "but with lots of help from the people of Blackburn with Darwen and beyond, together, with a few laughs along the way, we’ll be able to achieve something truly special. Please get involved.”

"We are looking for tradespeople and suppliers who are willing to be part of the show," said organisers, "by donating time and skills, or supplies and materials".

Anyone interested in lending a hand can email organisers at diysosblackburn@bbc.co.uk.