The Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard played host to a Hindu festival last weekend to celebrate light over darkness.

Dwali – a five-day event, also known as the Festival of Lights, takes place each year to recognise the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". Originated in India, the celebration is an important tradition on the Hindu, Sikh and Jain calendar.

The magical Diwali celebration at Park Hall Hotel immersed attendees in the rich tapestry of traditions, delicious cuisine and lively atmosphere that Diwali is renowned for. Exciting dance performances from Desi Nach – an award-winning Bollywood dance group and music courtesy of the talented Demin Devassy and friends, alongside traditional dhol players drumming up the party atmosphere, entertained guests.

