News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Diwali Festival of Lights 2023: 15 pictures from the event held at Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard

The Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard played host to a Hindu festival last weekend to celebrate light over darkness.
By Emma Downey
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT

Dwali – a five-day event, also known as the Festival of Lights, takes place each year to recognise the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". Originated in India, the celebration is an important tradition on the Hindu, Sikh and Jain calendar.

The magical Diwali celebration at Park Hall Hotel immersed attendees in the rich tapestry of traditions, delicious cuisine and lively atmosphere that Diwali is renowned for. Exciting dance performances from Desi Nach – an award-winning Bollywood dance group and music courtesy of the talented Demin Devassy and friends, alongside traditional dhol players drumming up the party atmosphere, entertained guests.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

Many attended the event

1. Diwali Festival of Lights at the Park Hall Hotel

Many attended the event Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Some of those who attended

2. Diwali Festival of Lights at the Park Hall Hotel

Some of those who attended Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The event was held over five days

3. Diwali Festival of Lights at the Park Hall Hotel

The event was held over five days Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Dressed to impress

4. Diwali Festival of Lights at the Park Hall Hotel

Dressed to impress Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:India