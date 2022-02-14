Dinosaurs meet locals in the grounds of Morecambe Town Hall. Photo by Michelle Adamson.

Dinosaurs stomped into Morecambe for the Dino-shore-us event

Dinosaurs could be seen roaming Morecambe at the weekend at a special event.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:30 pm

Children and adults came face to face with triceratops, brontosaurus and T Rex and visitors came from near and far to the Jurassic encounter which was in Morecambe for the very first time.

The event, funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, marked the re-opening of communities following the Covid-19 pandemic.

1. Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs meet locals in the grounds of Morecambe Town Hall. Photo by Michelle Adamson.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs meet locals in the grounds of Morecambe Town Hall. Nora Loveder, six. Photo by Michelle Adamson.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs meet locals in the grounds of Morecambe Town Hall. Photo by Michelle Adamson.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs meet locals in the grounds of Morecambe Town Hall. Photo by Michelle Adamson.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
MorecambeGovernment
Next Page
Page 1 of 3