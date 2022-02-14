Dinosaurs stomped into Morecambe for the Dino-shore-us event

Children and adults came face to face with triceratops, brontosaurus and T Rex and visitors came from near and far to the Jurassic encounter which was in Morecambe for the very first time.
The event, funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, marked the re-opening of communities following the Covid-19 pandemic.
1. Dinosaurs
Dinosaurs meet locals in the grounds of Morecambe Town Hall. Photo by Michelle Adamson.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
