A special dining event where people enjoyed a three-course meal wearing a blindfold has raised money for the north west Guide Dogs charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently hosted a ‘dinner in the dark’ event at their Centurion Village, Longmeanygate development to help raise awareness of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Designed to raise awareness of the tasks people with visual impairments face every day, the aim of a dinner in the dark event is to encourage people to rely on their taste and hearing senses, whilst engaging in more thought-provoking conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests were encouraged to enjoy a three-course lunch whilst wearing a blindfold to raise awareness of those living with visual impairments. In attendance from the Guide Dogs was Lynne Whittaker, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager, and Sue Chippendale, who is visually impaired herself and brought along her assistance dog, Hero, to the event.

Some of those who attended the Dinner in the Dark at Leyland’s DWH Centurion Village with support from Guide Dogs

Hosts at the housebuilders included Alan Watt, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes, and Faye Mortimer, Sales Adviser at David Wilson Homes. Everyone at the dinner was able to learn of Sue’s experience of living with a visual impairment, and the challenges she faces on a daily basis.

Sue said: “This event provided an insight into how visually impaired people like me experience life on a daily basis.

“It’s a brilliant way to understand how such a basic activity as eating is a challenge when you have sight loss, whilst at the same time raising much-needed funds for Guide Dogs. We are very grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for hosting this event for Guide Dogs.”

Pictured at the event (from left): Counicillor Chris Lomax, Mayor of South Ribble, Kim Lomax, Mayoress of South Ribble, Lynne Whittaker, Community Fundraising Guide Dogs, guide dog owner Sue with her dog Hero, Alan Watt, sales manager at Barratt Homes and Faye Mortimer, sales advisor for David Wilson Homes at Centurion Village

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Lomax added: “The Mayoress and I were delighted to be invited to the dinner in the dark event. We both had a fantastic time and learnt so much about the difficulties that people with sight issues face on a day-to-day basis.

“We were honoured to meet Sue and spend some time with her and meet Hero! Thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for the invitation.”

To help those living with visual impairments, it costs £34,600 to breed and train a single guide dog and a total of £54,800 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement.