Sam Burns, 48, from Much Hoole, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in September.

In the days that followed, her friends and family started a £40,000 fundraiser in a bid to pay for treatment not available on the NHS.

>>>Click here to read more about Sam’s story.

Sam with her husband Dave, son Riley and daughter Darcey

>>>Click here to donate.

So far, £27,000 has been raised, and Sam is heading off her first round of immunotherapy next week.

But this treatment will only take Sam up to Christmas, and the steps taken afterwards will depend on how Sam's results look on her scans in December, but the family are anticipating costs of between £28-37,000.

What’s the fundraiser?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam, 48

To keep the funds rolling in, a James Bond evening has been organised for November 26.

To be held at Stanley House in Mellor from 7pm, it will feature a prosecco reception, three-course meal, a live band, auction, raffle and games.

Prizes include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- a chauffeur driven experience in an Aston Martin DB7 Vanquish

- a brand new Ford Mustang 5.0 Mach 1 available for the weekend

- diamond earrings worth £2,000

- a mini break in the Lakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A chance at seeing her children grow up”

Sam's sister Zoë Turbefield said: "Funding the therapy will mean that Sam has a chance at seeing her children grow up, she's such a fighter there's no way she's ever going to give up on seeing that happen.

"This treatment will give her the chance of a life, and I might sound naive for hoping but I believe she has a chance to beat it, but it's going to be a real battle.

"I really hope the amazing support we've received so far continues, Sam's fight is just beginning and knowing we have so many people behind her is just incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Family is absolutely everything to her. Seeing all the things people are doing to help raise money has massively helped boost her spirits, she reads every single message of support she receives, it really fuels her.

"There has been so much goodwill in such hard times that it's impossible not to be moved by the comments and efforts people are going to for her."