Diamond earrings and an Aston Martin: Luxury fundraising night for Much Hoole mum trying to “kick cancer’s ass”
A glamourous fundraiser has been organised to help a mum "kick cancer's ass".
Sam Burns, 48, from Much Hoole, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in September.
In the days that followed, her friends and family started a £40,000 fundraiser in a bid to pay for treatment not available on the NHS.
So far, £27,000 has been raised, and Sam is heading off her first round of immunotherapy next week.
But this treatment will only take Sam up to Christmas, and the steps taken afterwards will depend on how Sam's results look on her scans in December, but the family are anticipating costs of between £28-37,000.
What’s the fundraiser?
To keep the funds rolling in, a James Bond evening has been organised for November 26.
To be held at Stanley House in Mellor from 7pm, it will feature a prosecco reception, three-course meal, a live band, auction, raffle and games.
Prizes include:
- a chauffeur driven experience in an Aston Martin DB7 Vanquish
- a brand new Ford Mustang 5.0 Mach 1 available for the weekend
- diamond earrings worth £2,000
- a mini break in the Lakes
"A chance at seeing her children grow up”
Sam's sister Zoë Turbefield said: "Funding the therapy will mean that Sam has a chance at seeing her children grow up, she's such a fighter there's no way she's ever going to give up on seeing that happen.
"This treatment will give her the chance of a life, and I might sound naive for hoping but I believe she has a chance to beat it, but it's going to be a real battle.
"I really hope the amazing support we've received so far continues, Sam's fight is just beginning and knowing we have so many people behind her is just incredible.
"Family is absolutely everything to her. Seeing all the things people are doing to help raise money has massively helped boost her spirits, she reads every single message of support she receives, it really fuels her.
"There has been so much goodwill in such hard times that it's impossible not to be moved by the comments and efforts people are going to for her."
Tickets cost £60. Anyone who'd like to book tickets or sponsor the event should email [email protected]