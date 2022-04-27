Ellie Smith from Derian House said: "We've had a huge donation of 15,000 lipsticks courtesy of our friends at Fulfilmentcrowd.

"We will be selling them in Derian House stores, the hospice reception and our eBay site to raise much needed funds for the ongoing care we provide at the children's hospice."

They added: "Now that masks in public are no longer mandatory, it’s time to get your lippy on and do as the old English proverb tells you - if in doubt, peace and pout."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mags Kerrigan is spoilt for lipstick choice after Derian House Children's Hospice had 15,000 lipsticks donated to them by Fulfilementcrowd

In addition to being Halal certified, PETA approved vegan friendly and cruelty free, the 15 matte shades of Shade M lipsticks are non-transferable and compliment a variety of skin tones

Priced at just £7.49, you can purchase a lipstick HERE.

Derian House based in Chorley support families from across Lancashire, South Cumbria and Greater Manchester who have a child diagnosed with a life limiting or life threatening condition.

It has recently completed a million-pound refurbishment of the hospice including a new cinema, PlayZone and state-of-the-art sensory room.

Derian House Children's Hospice has had 15,000 lipsticks donated to the charity - from left: Katie Turner, Lynn Taylor, Ellie Smith and Mags Kerrigan

The care provided is free for families, but services cost £5.7 million to run every year with only 17 percent of the funding it needs from the government, just 17p in every £1.