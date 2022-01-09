Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire Peter Mileham OBE, 77, wins first power lifting competition - and raises cash for Rosemere

For at the age of 77, Peter, a former High Sheriff and current Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire, has just competed in and won his first ever

power lifting competition.

In the Masters 4 category of the event at Ashton’s Fitcess Gym, Peter hit three white lights, meaning he achieved a good lift, on every squat, bench

Peter Mileham in the gym

press and deadlift he did to reach personal bests across the trio in taking the win and putting himself into the frame for a shot at the British Championships

later this year.

Not only that, Peter raised £3,217 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation from family and friends, who sponsored him to go for gold.

Peter, an Honorary Fellow of the University of Central Lancashire, who received his OBE in 2016 for his services to Lancashire, said: “The pandemic

has affected charities across the UK but the amazing supporters of Rosemere Cancer Foundation have gone above and beyond in their efforts to create new

and unique ways of raising vital funds to support local cancer patients.

“Taking them as my inspiration, I wanted to find my own way to raise some much needed funds and having recently signed up to a gym to keep fit and

healthy, I have come across a new found skill for weightlifting.

“I certainly didn’t expect to be entering a weightlifting competition at my age but I train at Fitcess and have received a lot of encouragement from my

trainer Tom, who always thought I had a great chance of winning and has certainly put me through my paces.”

Peter took on the chairmanship of Rosemere Cancer Foundation in 2018, a year after losing his beloved wife Shelagh to cancer, and having

already helped the charity 20 years earlier when marketing director of what is now Sika Preston by coming up with the name Rosemere.

He added: “I would like to thank everyone who supported me. Your sponsorship was an additional motivation in my efforts to literally raise the bar!”

Among Peter’s supporters were his daughters, solicitor Charlotte, who lives in Poulton-le-Fylde and is mum to his grandson Tom (14) and Caroline, who

lives in London, works for Google and is mum to his granddaughter Scarlett (four).

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South

Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and

also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.